Nicki Minaj Drops Desert Fantasy 'Ganja Burns' Video!

Nicki Minaj recently released her fourth studio album Queen on August 10, 2018. The album conists of 19 songs with many celebrity-filled collaborations including: Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Eminem and more. The album's first track is titled "Ganja Burns" which the "Chun-Li" rapper created a video for.

The music video's opening scene starts out with "Once Upon A Tme, In A World Unkown... There Lived A Queen." The music video proceeds with Minaj staring deep into your soul. She gracefully becomes one with the desert sand around her. Later, the video shows a desert ritual where the Queen arises as her fellow people dance around her. Minaj takes center focus as she unleashes her royal powers.

Enjoy the video here: