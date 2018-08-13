Nicki Minaj Drops Desert Fantasy 'Ganja Burns' Video!
The queen is serving sandy realness.
August 13, 2018
Nicki Minaj recently released her fourth studio album Queen on August 10, 2018. The album conists of 19 songs with many celebrity-filled collaborations including: Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Eminem and more. The album's first track is titled "Ganja Burns" which the "Chun-Li" rapper created a video for.
The music video's opening scene starts out with "Once Upon A Tme, In A World Unkown... There Lived A Queen." The music video proceeds with Minaj staring deep into your soul. She gracefully becomes one with the desert sand around her. Later, the video shows a desert ritual where the Queen arises as her fellow people dance around her. Minaj takes center focus as she unleashes her royal powers.
Enjoy the video here: