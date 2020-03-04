Niall Horan And Fletcher Cover Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Here's a cover you didn't know you needed till now.

Niall Horan, released a cover of the "Me!" singer, Taylor Swift's track 'Lover' with "Undrunk" singer, Fletcher, on his Spotify Singles cover today Wednesday, March 4.

This isn't the first time we have heard about the track from the Irish singer and songwriter. Horan posted on his Instagram story last August about the "classic" track via Twitter user, TSwiftNZ.

“Having classic songs like ‘Lover’ is sooooo important. These are the ones that will last the test of time.”

Only time could tell when Horan would give the song a twist of his own. Swift released her track "Lover" last August from her seventh studio album, 'Lover.'

This isn't the first time the song has been covered. Shawn Mendes and Swift herself covered the track back in 2019.

Swift complimented the cover by calling it "stunning" via her Instagram story. "LOVE YOU GUYS" via Twitter user, TSwiftNZ.

Listen to the song here: