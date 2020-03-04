Justin Bieber Performs "Intentions" With Quavo At The Ellen Show

Justin Bieber hit center stage at The Ellen Show to give audience members an exclusive performance of his NEW 'Changes' track "Intentions."

Bieber dropped the latest track "Intentions" earlier last month Feb. 6, 2020.

Can we talk about his lumber-jack inspired fit though? Flannels are wearable for any day of the week honestly.

Bieber and Quavo dance in an electro neon box with flashing changing lights.

WATCH the "Intentions" performance here!

You can watch the "Intentions" music video below: