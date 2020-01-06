Justin Bieber Announces Huge 2020 Tour

2020 is the year of transformation for Justin Bieber. January 3 marked the debut of his latest single, "Yummy." This new release of music marks Bieber's first solo track since 2017. This track will appeaar on his new untitled album. He announced via social media that January 3 would let fans in on the new upcoming projects for the New Year. He is also releasing a docu-series on the social media platform, Youtube, in late January.

Video of Justin Bieber - Yummy (Official Video)

Bieber's tour name is to be announced.

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:

May 14 – Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

May 17 – Portland, OR - Moda Center

May 19 – Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

May 22 – Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium

May 26 – San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 – Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

June 2 – Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 – Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 – Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27 – Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

June 30 – New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

July 2 – Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

July 8 – Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 11 – Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 13 – St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 – Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 21 – Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

July 27 – Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 6 – University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

August 8 – Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

August 12 – Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

August 14 – Cleveland, OH - First Energy Stadium

August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

August 18 – Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

August 21 – Landover, MD - FedEx Field

August 24 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

August 26 – Albany, NY - Times Union Center

August 29 – Detroit, MI - Ford Field

September 1 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

September 3 – Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

September 10 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

September 14 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 17 – Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium

September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium