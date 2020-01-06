Justin Bieber Announces Huge 2020 Tour
The "Yummy" singer will make his way back to Vegas
2020 is the year of transformation for Justin Bieber. January 3 marked the debut of his latest single, "Yummy." This new release of music marks Bieber's first solo track since 2017. This track will appeaar on his new untitled album. He announced via social media that January 3 would let fans in on the new upcoming projects for the New Year. He is also releasing a docu-series on the social media platform, Youtube, in late January.
Bieber's tour name is to be announced.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:
May 14 – Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR - Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 6 – University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 – Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium
August 12 – Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
August 14 – Cleveland, OH - First Energy Stadium
August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
August 18 – Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
August 21 – Landover, MD - FedEx Field
August 24 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
August 26 – Albany, NY - Times Union Center
August 29 – Detroit, MI - Ford Field
September 1 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
September 3 – Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre
September 10 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
September 14 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 17 – Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium
September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium