It's "No Brainer" That DJ Khaled Drops Anotha One Featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper And Quavo

It's officially summer time baby! DJ Khaled is in it to win it, especially with his very talented son, Asahd, who directed his latest piece of art! It's a "No Brainer" that his secret weapons Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper and Quavo is the formula to success. The powerhouse team has joined together for 'another one' since their last track "I'm The One" took them right to the top!



Justin Bieber is looking pretty happy, possbily his new engagement is bringing out all the positve vibes? From the blue hat and swift dance moves, nothing is raining on Bieber's parade. Chance the Rapper in a blazer is a sight to see. Sharp. Clean. The Great Gasby look is always a win! Quavo shows off his painting skills and lets just say Picaso is proudly looking down. Between a replica Hollywood set and a sky floor, Dj Khaled and Bieber are on cloud 9! The quick melody, party scenes and rooftop views make this video one to watch!