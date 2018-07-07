Iggy Azalea Drops "Kreme" Music Video Ft: Tyga

I-G-G-Y... Put my name in BOLD! She's back and better than ever.

The Austrailian Rapper is FINALLY giving her fans new music after a long-awaited hyatus. But are you ready?

Iggy Azalea drops her NEW EP, Surviving the Summer. She gives a quick taste of the EP with the release of "Kreme" and "Tokyo Snow Trip" on July 6th. She follows up with a sultry, twerking music video for her track "Kreme" featuring Rapper, Tyga, showing that Iggy still has what it takes to turn heads. Well is your head turned? Not yet? Just wait.

The fresh music video starts out in a hotel room with Azalea lying on the floor next to piles of money. The video has a dark neon essence through out each clip. One clip shows peaking through a chain leak fence where Azalea, wearing a bright yellow jump suit, is holding one of her backgrounds dancer's legs up as she contortions into a splitting twerk! AND there's more...

Surviving the Summer EP comes out August 3rd!

Watch the video here: