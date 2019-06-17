GRAND OPENING: Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club has open doors to comedy enthusiasts and new comers of all kinds. Whether comedy is your forte, or your attention span does not last longer than your tinder matches, laughing at the Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club is irresistible.

The comedians vary from all different backgrounds making the show diverse and relatable. From the moment you walk in to the moment you leave feels as if no time has passed. The swift punchlines and creative storytelling allows the viewer to get emotionally invested before getting their emotions ripped out from underneath them.

Comedian, Jill Kimmel, is a mom’s best friend. She is tall, witty and relatable. Kimmel’s jokes pull influence from her plastic pool-ready friends, her rated appearance and how she’s not the favorite child compared to her brother Jimmy Kimmel. Growing up in Vegas gives her major points on banking off of personal experiences and city knowledge. Despite being Jimmy Kimmel’s sister, she has star power all of her own.

Comedian, Sarah Silverman, is the girl you find at a rock show that creates a mosh pit all on her own. She is real, dry and creative. Bathroom etiquette, historical Jewish jokes and vulgar quick-liners keep viewers on their toes. Silverman uses different corky gestures and her signature glazed-over eyes to sell her performance. She is definitely a show stopper.

Comedian, Pete Holmes, looks like a gentleman you would find studying the religious tradition of the Latter Day Saint. Looks may be deceiving. His newly adjustment to fatherhood and man views on the internet play well into his set. Watching Holmes makes you feel comfortable. His genuine smile and tall stature puts him up front and center.

Comedian, Chris Tucker, has such a fun and energetic vibe. His loud voice projects to the back of the room without a microphone which keeps one attentive. His move to Las Vegas also makes him a winner. His content highlights Vegas weather, hanging out with super rich celebrities and family values which make his set well rounded. Tucker, regardless of being a Rush Hour film-favorite, is a funny guy.

Comedian, Gina Brillion, is a woman you feel an instant comfortability factor with as if she was a long lost cousin or aunt. Brillion, newly married, allows her set to respond well to couples as well as singletons. Jokes about how to keep the intimate part of a relationship spicy to living her best life makes her enjoyable to watch. She keeps the viewer's attention by her real conversation and forward moving storyline.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club is the place to visit at The LINQ Promenade. Talented comedians, upbeat vibes and an intimate space makes one feel welcomed and apart of the experience.