Get a Taste of Hawaii at Bite of Las Vegas

Bite of Las Vegas takes over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 14 with more than 40 local and national eateries slinging everything from Japanese teppanyaki and Mediterrannean cuisine to burgers and funnel cakes. Considering Las Vegas is dubbed Hawaii’s “ninth island,” it’s only fitting the festival also boasts ample servings of island fare.

Get your Bite of Las Vegas 2019 tickets today.

Aloha Kitchen, a local favorite with five locations in the Valley, will be on hand to serve their “onolicous” delights. The restaurant is known for its combination plates, which feature a fusion of Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean and Filipino favorites such as kalua pig, teriyaki chicken, kalbi short ribs, and adobo, all served with rice and macaroni salad. The local chain is also adored for its sandwiches and bowls.

For something less traditional but full of island flavor, try Maui Tacos. Billed as “A Vacation You Can Eat,” Las Vegas is one of only two mainland locations for the Hawaiian chain (the other is in *checks notes* Charleston, South Carolina?!). The restaurant backs up its bold claim. Their fusion of Hawaiian BBQ pork burritos, fresh fish tacos, mango salads, and pineapple salsa are a true taste of paradise that will have you longing for the beach.

While summer will be winding down come September 14, you’ll still need something to take the heat off. Kona Ice comes to the rescue. The mobile franchise serves up Hawaiian-style shaved ice. For the uninitiated, think of a snow cone but with shaved instead of crushed ice and tropical syrups. With a variety of flavors to mix and match, you can create your own unique concoction. How sweet is that?

Purchase tickets to Bite of Las Vegas here!