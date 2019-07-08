FIRST LOOK: Disney's Mulan - Official Teaser

Disney has released their official teaser trailer for the LIVE-action remake of Mulan! Wow.

The teaser trailer is based off of the iconic 1998 animated Disney film with some slight changes. The musical numbers to the film will not be present, in sing-a-long, as we heard in the Disney adaptation. Not confirmed but rumored that instrumental verions fo the musical numbers will be in the upcoming 2020 film.

Our beloved Chinese dragon, Mushu, will not be present. Either will love interest, Li Shang, just to get that out of the way.

The teaser focuses on the original storyline of a young woman who will fight in the Chinese Imperial Army in place of her father. Mulan is seen riding a horse in an open country field before entering into the village with a greeting "We have excellence news." What may that news be? Mulan is played by actress, Liu Yifei, who is beautiful yet strong. She appears as a quiet and obedient daughter who blossoms into a powerful warrior. Mulan "will bring honor to us all."

"Quiet. Composed. Graceful. Disciplined. These are the qualities of a good Chinese wife." The storyline will show how Mulan doesn't follow the tradional trajectory as most Chinese women do of this time. Progression in shown in Mulan's character, while diguised as a man, she holds her own when battling in the martial art scenes. Mulan says, "It's my duty, to fight."

Unfortunatly, we will have to wait until March 27, 2020 to watch the LIVE-action remake. Until then, the 1998 version will have to do!