CONSPIRACY: Shane Dawson And Jeffree Star Break The Internet

On November 1, Youtuber, Shane Dawson and Youtuber, Jeffree Star released their highly-anticipated Conspiracy line consisting of makeup products and merchandise. Did I mention it SOLD OUT within minutes of being launched.

Dawson's journey started with a highly viewed eight-part series called, "The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star." The series introduced the world to Dawson's start into the beauty industry.

He purchased boxes of make-up products familiarizing himself with each before teaming up with beauty mogul, Jeffree Star, to create a line of products that would shake up the makeup world.

The series showed the unknown, ins and outs, drama and more of the makeup industry. How are makeup products created? Star took Dawson under his wing to see if they could create an eye-shadow palette like no other... and they did!

The line conisists of:

Conspiracy Palette

Mini Controversy Palette

Shane x Jeffree Pink/Black Double Zip Makeup Bag

Diet Shane Lip Balm

The Gloss: Shane Glossin'

Pink/Black Pig Hand Mirror

Shane x Jeffree Velour Liquid Lipstick Pig Bundle

Shane X Jeffree Imprint Travel Bag

Shane X Jeffree Pink/Black Side Bag

Shane X Jeffree Accessory Bag

Shane X Jeffree Conspiracy Collection Bundle

Shane's merchandise has other products which can be found on his website.

I personally purchased the Conspiracy Palette, Mini Controversy Palette, Pink Pig Mirror and the Shane X Jeffree Imprint Travel Bag. I would have purchased more but everything sold out so quickly.

The day of the launch, Jeffree Star's website crashed, alongside Morphe and Beauty Bay. We found out in the series that over two million people were waiting to purchase products from the line.

Conspiracy Palette:

The colors consist of:

Row 1: Ranch, My Pills, Tanacon, Diet Root Beer, Just a Theory, Spiraling

Row 2: Conspiracy, Pig-ment, Food Videos, Trisha, Cheese Dust, Flaming Hot

Row 3: What’s The Tea?, Diet Cola, Not a Fact, Sleep Paralysis, Illuminatea, My Ride’s Here

Gorgeous. Simply gorgeous. The Conspiracy Palette colors are very vibrant and feel very creamy to touch. There is a wide variety of colors to choose from to make many unique makeup looks. Is the Conspiracy palette my choice for every day makeup looks? Not quite but for some it may be. Some (not all) of the colors have fallout. Fallout is when the particles of a color of makeup have fallen or landed onto other parts of your skin then where intended. The vibrant colors from this palette might stain your skin. The color, Trisha, stained my skin for a look that I created with make-up geek and podcaster, Brianna Wirth. This is my very first makeup palette (that I have purchased) and I adore it. In my beauty career, I have seen and have had other palettes applied to my face. The packaging is firm and heavy which shows time has been put into the product.

*** The back of the palette does state, "Shades "Cheese Dust", "Sleep Paralysis", "Food Videos", "My Pills", "Trisha", "Not A Fact", "Flaming Hot", and "Pig-ment" are not intended for use around the immediate eye area." This statement gave me a red flag. Why create an eye shadow palette but have shades that should not be worn around the eyes?

Mini Controversy Palette:

The colors consist of:

Row 1: Flat Earth, Cry on My Couch, My Boyfriend’s Purse

Row 2: Controversy, Diet Root Beer, My Apology

Row 3: Exposed, Cancelled, The Simulation

[To be reviewed in the coming week... STAY TUNED!]

Pink Pig Mirror:

The pig mirror is soft and bright pink. The mirror is huge allowing you to see a wide variety of your face with a few inches to spare on every side.

The packaging came in a slender pink box with spongy pink foam that engulfed the mirror.

I would definitely reccomend the mirror to anyone who wants to purchase.

Shane X Jeffree Imprint Travel Bag:

The bag isn't as sturdy as I thought it was going to be. The bag does have a lot of space to store beauty products which is a plus. The bag allows me to fit most of my day-to-day make-up products that I need on the go.

The travel bag is the perfect bag for on the go. I like a bag that has pockets and a zipper for storage which this bag has.

I would recommend this bag as a day-to-day bag but not as a bag to keep makeup safe forever in.

If you would like to see my unboxing, review and makeup look of the Conspiracy Palette with Brianna Wirth you may click here.