Cardi B Breastfeeds Her Baby In A NSFW "Money" Music Video

Rapper, Cardi B is making money and taking names... or her ex Offset back! Yikes. Don't think for one second though, Cardi isn't focused on making that coin!

If you're at the office, it's time to turn off the screen because this video is NSFW (Not Safe For Work)!

Cardi's NEW "Money" music video dropped yesterday (Decemeber 21, 2018) and it's revealing and sultry. Did Christmas come early? The female rapper appears in the video with many wardrobe changes including her birthday suit! WHAT?! Yeah, it's Cardi B... duh! The video highlights pole dancing, money guns and even her daughter, Kulture apprears in multiple clips! Well... it could be a baby stunt-double. You never know with Hollywood.

The political statement Cardi B is making though is seen and understood. She is breastfeeding loud and proud. We love an empowered woman.

TEA: Nicki Minaj fans aka "Barbz" aren't thrilled by the video, picking out every noticable comparison between the two female rappers.

What do you think? Is one female rapper copying another?