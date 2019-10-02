7 Memorable 2018 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rita Ora went all out honestly

October 2, 2019
Halloween

Check out 7 of the best costumes from Halloween 2018! 

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: Ariana Grande

God is a woman

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE: Lego Batman

They got candy? LEGO!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

JOE JONAS / SOPHIE TURNER: Morticia and Gomez Addams

Happy Halloween from Morticia and Gomez Addams

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

BEYONCE: Toni Braxton

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

HARRY STYLES: Elton John

Now that’s what I call a Halloween costume @harrystyles Photo by @kevinmazur @gucci

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

JOHN LEGEND / CHRISSY TEIGEN: The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

--------------

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

You have to admit this next costume is amazing!

RITA ORA: Post Malone

Ima get Halloween started for you the right way... postttyyyyyy I LOVE YOU BRO @postmalone...ratatatatataata wassssss gooood!! And this is also a BIG thank you to getting me to 14 million!

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

 

