7 Memorable 2018 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Rita Ora went all out honestly
October 2, 2019
Check out 7 of the best costumes from Halloween 2018!
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: Ariana Grande
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE: Lego Batman
JOE JONAS / SOPHIE TURNER: Morticia and Gomez Addams
BEYONCE: Toni Braxton
HARRY STYLES: Elton John
Now that’s what I call a Halloween costume @harrystyles Photo by @kevinmazur @gucci
JOHN LEGEND / CHRISSY TEIGEN: The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
You have to admit this next costume is amazing!
RITA ORA: Post Malone
Ima get Halloween started for you the right way... postttyyyyyy I LOVE YOU BRO @postmalone...ratatatatataata wassssss gooood!! And this is also a BIG thank you to getting me to 14 million!