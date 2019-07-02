5 Ways To Ease Into Vegetarianism 

Here are five steps to ease into becoming vegetarian:

1. Acknoledge:

Acknoledge why you want to make the change. What reasons are you doing it for? To lose weight? For the animals? To try something new? For a spouce? Religious reasons? Acknowledgement is the first step. Research what being vegetarian means. What does it entail?

A vegetarian is someone who does not eat meat and or use any other animal products. If you do not eat chicken then you would also not wear fur. It entails patience, dedication and creativity.

I initially became vegetarian without understanding what I was really doing. It wasn't until later in my dietary lifestyle that "vegetarian" became really important to me for many different reasons. I eat meat-free for the animals, self expression and for understanding parts of my religion. I am proud of being a vegetarian because of the effort I have put in to understand it. I have written papers, attended vegetarian booths at events and have spoke with other vegetarians.

2. Listen:

Listen to your body. Check up on your health since you are making a big change in your dietary habits. Are you fulfilling all of your proteins? Check into getting a multi-vitamin. You may be fine but this extra step will help prevent lack of bodily needs. Your body should have a sufficient amount of nutrition and omega 3. Be aware of your mood. Watch your energy levels.

I first started out not taking any sort of vitamins. I was stubborn thinking I was fine. I eat enough "good" food to live healthy. I was wrong. I luckily haven't had any kind of bodily failure. There was a quick time where I thought my toes were slightly numb. I went to get it checked out which was a common factor for vegetarians. It eventually just went away. I couldn't just eat the junk food of the world because I was vegetarian. That goes into my next point.

3. Be Aware:

Be aware of what you are consuming as a vegetarian. Just because you are vegetarian doesn't mean you are healthy. Healthy and vegetarianism are two topics that merge at points but are different. Are you eating chips, candy, cake, pasta and bread? Yeah this isn't the carbs dietary lifestyle it's the vegetarianism lifestyle. Try to incorporate natural foods in your diet. Eat more fruits and vegetables with every meal. Try incorporating couscous, lentils and quinoa which are very healthy for someone eating meat-free.

I was obsessed with trying to find meat-free alternatives. The hunt for alternative choices was similar to a game for me that was fun but in all reality wasn't really that fun. Vegetarians today have it easier. Oriental Nissan Ramen was one alternative to a staple food that I loved eating. I could no longer eat Mc Donald's french fries. Cases have been found where the fires were cooked in beef oil. You learn as you go. I researched so I would not make as many mistakes.

4. Be Self Sufficient:

Self sufficiency is key when becoming vegetarian. You can't rely on other people to help make this happen for you. Cooking is a BIG part of being vegetarian. Explore different meat-alternatives and how they can be added to recipes to make full balanced meals. Cut up Morningstar Buffalo Wings and add them into some fettuccine alfredo to have "chicken fettuccine alfredo." Cook some veggie bacon, cut up tomato and add lettuce to recreate a BLT.

When I became vegetarian I didn't understand the whole cooking for myself concept. That changed real quick when my mother became fed up with it. In her defense, I sprung the whole vegetarian lifestyle on her out of nowhere which wasn't fair. I now know how to cook and add in meat-alternatives to recreate my favorite meals. I also feel better that I can rely on myself and no one else.

5. Understand:

Understanding that people may not agree with your decision is okay. This is your dietary life, live it how you want to. Don't give in to people's ignorance. As a vegetarian you may come across people who will say "Well, you still eat cheese." Brush it off and focus on your goal as a vegetarian. It's a big commitment to not eat meat. You don't see your meat-eater friends doing it now? Do you?

I have had all kinds of statements thrown out at me. "You're killing the plants by eating them." That one was funny. "You accept the way animals are treated by eating dairy." I don't accept the way they are treated first off. I look at being vegetarian as, if you don't have to kill the animal to get the food source then I can live with myself. I don't agree with the processes of how animals are treated on the daily but to each their own.