5 Best Vegetarian Fast Food Options

You're busy with the daily work grind and you hear a grumble from your stomach saying "feed me." Lunch time is now right around the corner and you don't know what to eat. You forgot your ham sandwich, diet coke and pickle Lays at home. The work vending machine has already eaten enough of your money and honestly Doritos only curve the hunger for so long. You want to eat something new and your vegan co-worker won't stop ranting about her vegan casserole she made three weeks ago. Going vegan sounds scary so why not ease in with vegetariansm.

How can you eat tasty food while also being meat-free? Check out these yummy options that may open your eyes and taste palette.

(Note: Just because the options listed are vegetarian doesn't make them the "healthiest" option.) Do your own research for more nutritional information.

5. Chipotle:

Chipotle has another option besides their usual steak or barbacoa. Before you sigh, listen. This meat-free option will keep you coming back for more. Chipotle creates healthy food options while also being GMO-free. That being said, Chipotle Sofritas are the best! What is a sofritas? I'm glad you asked. Sofritas are shredded Hodo Soy tofu. Sofritas resemble eggs in appearance with a really soft consistency. They are great when paired with other ingredients.

Chipotle's sofritas are made up of: Green bell pepper, black pepper, chipotle chili, cumin, garlic, gypsum, oregano, poblano peppers, red wine vinegar, rice bran oil, salt, soy beans, tomato, tomato paste, water and yellow onion. When ordering at Chipotle try their sofritas bowl or burrito that you can pair with brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies and whatever else your heart desires. One regular serving of sofritas are 150 calories.

4. Subway:

Subway has also upped their menu with adding a Veggie Patty menu option. Woah now, let's not get crazy. This meat-free substitute brings Subway sandwiches to the forefront. Their other vegetarian option, in plain, is a sandwhich with every vegetable on it possible. It's great to have options. What is their meat-free substitute patty made of? The veggie patty is made up of ground up mixed vegatables, soy, egg whites and many other ingredients.

The veggie patty tastes great when paired with other vegetables, slice cheeses and even toasted if you're into that kind of thing. Based on a regular 6 inch sub the veggie patty contains 437 calories according to their website. One positive about the patty is that it is packed with 24.2 grams protein (based on a regular 6 inch sub). If you're getting a foot long sub, double it, but who's counting calories right? Enjoy life.

3. Carl's Jr:

Carl's Jr. hopped on the meat-free train and honestly we're so thrilled about it. If you haven't had one of their vegetarian burgers what are you doing? Carl's Jr. substiutes traditonal meat with a Beyond Burger patty which is a plant-based meat-free patty. What is the Beyond Burger patty? The Beyond Burger patty is made of peas, mung bean and rice protein. Perks of this burger is that is it free of soy, gluten and GMOs. Have you tried their The Beyond Famous Star with Cheese?

The Beyond Famous Star With Cheese is a top seeded bun, "special sauce" and mayonnaise spread, a slice of cheddar cheese over a thick charbroiled Beyond Burger patty, sliced white onion, fresh pickles, sliced red tomatoes and lettuce on top of the bottom bun. What's great about this meat-free patty is that the similarity to meat is uncanny with tastes, density and appearance. This meat-free bad boy comes in at 710 calories.

2. Burger King:

Burger King has a MorningStar Veggie Burger with flavor that will pack a punch. If you are wanting a messy meat-less savorful burger this is the one for you. The "meat" is a MorningStar Farms Garden Veggie Patty. The veggie patty is made with real vegetables and wholesome grains. Literally, you can see them in the burger but don't let that scare you.

Starting with the top layer being a soft sesame-sead bun, ketchup and mayo spread, crunchy pickles, white onions, sweet tomatoes, chopped lettuce on top of a Garden Veggie Patty with a bottom bun to complete the burger. Order this burger as meal with a side of warm-salty fries and a cold drink. Ordering the veggie burger (by itself) is a whopping 390 calories.

1. Del Taco:

Del Taco has stepped up their game ranking them at the top of the fast food chain! They have officially answered our vegetarian hunger cries for meat-free tacos. Del Taco has added Beyond Meat to their menu. What is Beyond Meat you ask? Beyond meat is plant based protein that comes from plants. Yellow peas is the main ingredient in Del Taco's Beyond Meat tacos. Del Taco has two Beyond Meat tacos: Beyond Avocado Taco and Beyond Taco.

The Beyond Avocado Taco starts off with a crunchy shell stuffed with crumbled seasoned Beyond Meat, sliced avocado, lettuce and red cubed tomatoes. The Beyond Taco starts off with a crunchy shell stuffed with crumbled seasoned Beyond Meat, shreaded cheese, lettuce and red cubed tomatoes. The Beyond Avocado Taco is only 260 calories and the Beyond Taco is only 300 calories. It doesn't have to be Tuesday for meat-free tacos!