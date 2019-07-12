Weekend night jock, Gianni, ventured to see Billie Eilish at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California.

5 adjectives to describe Billie Eilish: And no she is not a "Bad Guy."

1. FUNKY: "modern and stylish in an unconventional or striking way."

Billie Eilish is unconventional in the most conventional way. She has green and black hair, wears oversized Gucci and doesn't care what people think. She has a unique vibe about her. Billie doesn't fit the typical "16 year-old" mold. She is wise beyond her years despite her childness moments. She wears long nails, space buns and gaudy jewelry but can also wear a tank top and sweats.

2. MYSTERIOUS: "difficult or impossible to understand, explain, or identify."

One never knows what Billie is going to do next. For example, she fell down one stair and sprained her ankle. She has some fast moving yet striking dance moves. She also has a loose side to her where she'll make silly faces at the camera. Billie isn't afraid to "look ugly" which is respectable. One never knows what she is going to say next.

3. TRUE (to SELF): "in accordance with fact or reality."

Even on the rise to fame, Billie shows a lot of appreciation. She thanks her fans and crew multiple times. There was a moment during her show where Finneas (her brother) and her sat on a bed that lifted to the ceiling to show how she started song writing. She still pays homage to her roots that she may be "Billie Eilish" but she's still the same girl that writes songs on her bed. She makes LIVE videos where she uses vulgar language and just acts herself.

4. DEDICATED: "(of a person) devoted to a task or purpose; having single-minded loyalty or integrity."

She actually takes the time to talk to her fans during her meet and greets which is a nice change compared to other artists. Depsit hurting herself she still met all of her fans and danced with pretty high energy the entire show. She is dedicated to her family which is amazing. She let her brother Finneas open for her on tour to allow him to spread his wings and share his talents as well.

5. MESMERIZING: "capturing one's complete attention as if by magic."

There is something about Billie that is special. She makes people pay attention. She makes sly sarcastic comments, which are funny, yet people will listen to what she has to say. Her vocals are beyond wonders. "Ocean Eyes" is a track one could listen to and get lost in over and over again. Billie makes certain faces that keep you intrigued to want to know what is going to come next. Billie's aesthetic and personality separates her from the rest.