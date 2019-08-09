Click Here For A Print Out PDF Copy Of CCSD's Back To School Checklist For 2019

___________________________________

Pre-K (KIDS Program) Supply List

SUGGESTED SUPPLIES

The Clark County School District will provide all necessary supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any item you are able to donate would be appreciated.

 1 pkg Crayola markers (jumbo size)

 1 pkg dry erase markers

 1 pkg 24 ct. Crayons

 8-10 glue sticks

 1 pkg jumbo/kindergarten pencils

 1 bottle of hand soap

 1 box of gallon size Ziploc plastic bags

 1 box of sandwich size Ziploc plastic bags

 1 pkg baby wipes

 1 roll of paper towels

 2 boxes of Kleenex

Parents are required to provide the following to keep at school:

 Appropriately sized diapers/pull-ups (sent daily or package at a time)

 Wipes (sent daily or package at a time)

 Clean change of clothing (pants, shirts, socks, *If potty training, shoes)

 Daily snack or Class snack (Goldfish, Cheese-Itz, Crackers, etc.)

___________________________________

Kindergarten Grade Supply List

SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL KINDER GRADE CLASSES

The Clark County School District will provide all necessary supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any item you are able to donate would be appreciated.

 1 bottle of hand soap

 8-10 glue sticks

 1 box of Kleenex

 1 package Crayola® markers (boys)

 1 package dry erase markers

 1 package pink erasers

 2 ream/package white copy paper

 1 package of 24 crayons

 1 package jumbo/kindergarten pencils or regular pencils

 1 box of gallon size plastic bags (Boys only)

 1 box of sandwich size plastic bags (Girls only)

 1 pair of Fiskars Scissors

 1 package baby wipes

 1 pencil box – (8x5)

 2 solid color plastic pocket folders (no prongs)

 1 package of stickers

 1 package of colored pencils (girls)

___________________________________

First Grade Supply List

SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL FIRST GRADE CLASSES

The Clark County School District will provide all necessary

supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any

item you are able to donate would be appreciated.

 1 box (16 count) crayons

 2 boxes of yellow #2 pencils

 15 glue sticks

 5 pink erasers

 1 pair of FISKARS® for kids No. 5 blunt-tip scissors

 1 plastic crayon/pencil box, 8 ½” x 5 ½”

 1 box of low sugar snacks (animal crackers, cheez-its, pretzels, graham

crackers, goldfish, ritz crackers, wheat thins, etc.)

 1 anti-bacterial liquid hand soap

 3 reams of white copy paper

 1 packet of colored printer paper

 1 box of Ziploc gallon bags

 1 box of sandwich bags

 1 container of disinfecting wipes

 2 boxes of facial tissue

 1 packet of white board markers

ADDITONAL SUPPLIES FOR SPECIFIC TEACHERS

 Herbert- Spiral notebooks

___________________________________

Third Grade Supply List

SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL THIRD GRADE CLASSES

The Clark County School District will provide all necessary

supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any

item you are able to donate would be appreciated.

 2 packages of yellow #2 pencils (NO mechanical pencils)

 2 reams of white copy paper

 2 pens

 1 highlighter

 1 package of glue sticks

 1 package colored pencils or crayons (no larger than 48 count)

 1 pair of scissors

 2 large box of facial tissues

 2 pocket folders

 2 composition notebooks (no spiral notebooks)

 1 package of Clorox/Lysol Wipes

 1 package of dry erase markers

 1 package pink erasers

 1 pencil box

 1 package of notebook paper lined (wide rule)

 1 bottle of hand sanitizer

 1 box of Gallon sized bags

 1 box of sandwich sized bags

___________________________________

Second Grade Supply List

SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL SECOND GRADE CLASSES

The Clark County School District will provide all necessary

supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any

item you are able to donate would be appreciated.

 10 glue sticks

 4 dozen wooden # 2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)

 4 large pink eraser

 1 pair of kid’s Fiskar scissors

 1 box of crayons (16 or 24 count boxes are generally best)

 1 package of dry erase markers

 1 composition book (not spiral bound)

 5 reams of white copy paper

 3 plain solid colored pocket folders (no brads in middle)

 (1 purple, 1 green, 1 orange)

 2 containers of disinfectant wipes

 2 rolls of paper towels

 4 large boxes of facial tissues

 1 8.5 X 5.5 plastic pencil box

 1 box colored pencils

 1 sharpener with a lid

 *Note: All items will be shared by the class, except composition book, scissors

and crayons.*

 Boys- 1 bottle of liquid soap, 1 box of gallon sized Ziploc bags

 Girls- 1 bottle hand sanitizer, 1 box of sandwich sized Ziploc bags

Please note:

We respectfully ask that you not send 3-ring binders,

markers, mechanical pencils, extra folders as desks soon

become overcrowded.

Your child needs to carry a backpack to and from school

everyday. A light weight bag that hangs easily from a

hook is preferable to heavy bags. NO backpacks with

wheels, please! Smaller bags provide more space in the

classroom for safe movement.

___________________________________

Fifth Grade Supply List

SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL FIFTH GRADE CLASSES

The Clark County School District will provide all necessary

supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any

item you are able to donate would be appreciated.

 1 2in. 3-ring binder Please NO binders with zipper or velcro closures

 1 set of binder dividers with pockets and 5 tabs

 1 zipper supply pouch Please NO pencil boxes as there is no room in desks

 1 colored pencil set

 1 pair of scissors

 1 dozen of pencils (#2 or mechanical with lead refills)

 1 package of erasers

 1 pencil sharpener with lid

 1 package of glue sticks

 1 package of lined notebook paper (wide ruled)

 3 composition books; wide ruled; 100 sheets

 1 backpack Please NO wheeled backpacks as they do not fit on the chairs

 1 bottle of anti-bacterial hand soap

 1 box of tissues (Kleenex)

 1 set of fine-tip dry erase markers

 1 clean sock (for erasing whiteboard)

 1 box quart size Ziploc bags

 Optional:

 1 ruler

 1 ream of white copy paper

 $2.00 donation to help cover the cost of the yearly agenda would be appreciated.

___________________________________

Fourth Grade Supply List

SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL FOURTH GRADE CLASSES

The Clark County School District will provide all necessary

supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any

item you are able to donate would be appreciated.

 $2.00 donation for student agenda

 24 #2 pencils

 1 pencil sharpener with a lid

 1 package of pink erasers

 1 zippered pencil pouch

 2 red pens (for correcting/editing)

 4 glue sticks or 1 bottle of glue

 1 package of colored pencils

 1 pair of scissors

 2 packages of wide-ruled lined paper

 2 reams of copy paper

 1 package of dry erase markers

 1 dry erase marker eraser or old sock

 1 highlighter

 1 2in. binder

 1 package of 5 tab dividers

 1 package of page protectors

 5 wide ruled spiral notebook (each a different color)

 4 composition notebooks (black & white marble style in any color)

 4 boxes of facial tissue

 1 roll of paper towels (boys)

 1 package wet ones (girls)

 1 bottle of anti-bacterial hand soap

 1 quart size Ziploc bags