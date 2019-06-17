The super fabulous Mr.Pam Drops by the CHANNEL Q studios...

and did we ever have questions!

June 17, 2019
FoXx & Freezy
Foxx & Sir Freezy
Categories: 
FoXx & Sir Freezy

The one of history's most prolific directors Mr. Pam drops by and boy did we get naughty.  We talked about being a Vegas transplant, Grabby's, awards, and how she got the name Mr. Pam.   Dominic Pacifico gets her to dish the dirt on a new book, she is writing.  What a super fun show.  Join us every Saturday morning at 10am...Vegas' CHANNEL Q on 94.1 HD2!  You just never know who is going to drop by.  We love you Mr Pam! 

Tags: 
Channel Q
Las Vegas
Mr. Pam
Tyler Foxx
Dominic Pacifico
Sir Freezy

