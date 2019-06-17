From Cruise Ships to The Vegas Strip

Elliott Puckett from Hamburger Mary's drops by to dish

June 17, 2019
FoXx & Freezy
Foxx & Sir Freezy
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Tyler shocked the entire room when he pulled out his tattoo  (It's on his leg) Then our pal Elliott, dropped by the FoXx & Sir Freezy show to dish on drag, the community & of course HAMBURGER MARY'S!   Elliott has performed in 5 countries, rode several cruise ships and danced since he as 5.  Find out what brought him from FAB life aboard cruise ships, to the bright and shiny LAS VEGAS strip.  We just love Elliott <3

Listen to the FoXx & Sir Freezy show with Dominic Pacifico every Saturday morning on Vegas' NeW CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2  @10am! 

#TylerFoXX #SirFreezy #Dominic Pacifico

Channel Q
Radio.com
Tyler Foxx
Sir Freezy
Dominic Pacifico

