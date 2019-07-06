Las Vegas LGBTQ recording artist Giovanni Aguayo stops by the show
Join us Saturday mornings on CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2
July 6, 2019
Giovanni, Dominic, Tyler & Sir Freezy talk making music Find out who Giovanni Aguayo is most inspired by and what kind of music he makes ...They suspect Tyler might even have some sangin' skills. Find Giovanni on INSTA: Giovanniaguayo
Listen live on the RADIO.COM app & CHANNEL Q Las Vegas - 94.1 HD2 every Saturday morning from 10-11am LIVE from Las Vegas with Tyler FoXx, Dominic Pacifico & Sir Freezy...the Foxx & Freezy Show #LasVegas