'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne to Perform at Orleans Arena

We don’t do vampires in Las Vegas, we do Glampyres.

It’s as simple as replacing scary with sexy and fangs with fabulous, and it’s the theme of Glampyres, this year’s official Las Vegas Pride Parade After Party, going down on Friday, Oct. 19 at Orleans Arena.

While the parade—getting underway at 6:45 p.m. in Downtown Las Vegas—serves as the kickoff to a weekend that includes the family-friendly Pride festival at Sunset Park, think of Glampyres as the opener to the adults-only events, a 21-and-over affair packed with entertainment in one of the city’s biggest venues.

So, if you haven’t yet added it to your schedule, here are five reasons you can’t miss Glampyres, and the music you’ll want to play while you’re getting ready for the party.

Your Hostess, Morgan McMichaels

It’s been a big year for Scotland-born Morgan McMichaels, who parlayed her RuPaul’s Drag Race fame into a professional music career. Her first single, “Why You Mad Tho?” dropped in February, and McMichaels followed it up with “Yazz Bitch” a few months later. She continues to win fans via her YouTube series, “What Gets On My Tits,” and she’ll serve as the hostess of Glampyres.

‘How Many F***s’ Will You Give Erika Jayne?

In the realm of reality television, Erika Jayne reigns supreme. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for her singing career, and 2016’s unforgettable pop-rap anthem, “How Many F***s.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Dancing with the Stars alum just kicked off her first headliner tour, Erika Jayne Presents: The Pretty Mess Tour, but she’s making an extra mid-tour stop in Las Vegas to headline Glampyres. That’s showing some real love right there.

A ‘Booty Bounce’ from DEV

Rapper/singer Devin Tailes, or DEV to her friends and fans, has been doing it since the days of MySpace, and just celebrated the anniversary of her second album, I Only See You When I’m Dreamin’ in September. Expect her to perform her biggest hits, including “Booty Bounce,” when she takes the stage at Orleans Arena.

‘Move Ya Body’ to Nina Sky

It took us a few years to realize Nina Sky was actually two people, but we admit that was back in the mid-Aughts and those years are pretty hazy. Now that we’ve established identical twins Natalie and Nicole Albino as a duo, we can’t wait to see them behind the decks on Pride weekend.

Chris Cox Is Gonna ‘Relight My Fire’

Speaking of GOAT talent at the turntables, veteran remix king Chris Cox is also on tap for Glampyres. The GRAMMY-nominated DJ/producer and one-half of legendary team Thunderpuss has been touring the club and festival scene for years, with a playlist that includes some of our favorite remixes of artists like Donna Summer and Britney Spears.

Glampyres, the Official Las Vegas Pride Parade After Party will be held Friday, October 19 at Orleans Arena. Tickets can be purchased via the arena website.