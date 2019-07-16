Ferdi is our Pawtastic Friend of the day!

Ferdi reminds us from Eyore from Winnie The Pooh! He looks sad, but he's actually a pretty happy senior boy! He isnt into running or hiking, but he loves a great nap and to cuddle up with you and watch some TV. Please consider giving him a new lease on life with your family. Ferdi is handsome and most deserving and currently living in boarding.

www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization. Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.