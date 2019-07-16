Ferdi is our Pawtastic Friend of the day!
He loves walks...not runs or hikes tho!
July 16, 2019
Ferdi reminds us from Eyore from Winnie The Pooh! He looks sad, but he's actually a pretty happy senior boy! He isnt into running or hiking, but he loves a great nap and to cuddle up with you and watch some TV. Please consider giving him a new lease on life with your family. Ferdi is handsome and most deserving and currently living in boarding.
www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization. Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.