Experience a World of Global Flavors at Bite of Las Vegas 2019

The countdown is on. Bite of Las Vegas comes to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, September 14, beginning at 11 a.m. In addition to music by headliners Rob Thomas, Shinedown and James Arthur, guests will enjoy food and drink from a lineup of incredible restaurants. The options are diverse as well as delicious, representing cuisine from around the world. Here are a few of our top picks for putting a global spin on festival dining.

Get your Bite of Las Vegas 2019 tickets today.

Taj Palace

Experience the food of India's northern regions, which tend to be rich and not overly spicy. Taj Palace is bringing a sensational menu to Bite of Las Vegas, featuring Tikka Masala Chicken with a creamy red curry sauce and Vegetable Korma, in which an assortment of vegetables are mixed with an onion-based curry cream.

Fiesta Mexicana

Fiesta Mexicana is a southwest-based family-owned chain with roots in Jalisco, Mexico. The businesses stresses authenticity in each of its 10 locations. See what the concept is all about with a choice of tacos or burritos made with chicken, beef or carnitas. Each one comes with rice and beans. Whatever you order, don't forget to wash it down with a serving of horchata.

Elia Authentic Greek Taverna

The flavors of the Mediterranean come alive with Elia Authentic Greek Taverna, stressing fresh, simple ingredients and traditional preparation methods. Choose from grilled chicken or pork gyros topped with crisp, fresh vegetables and a vibrant house-made creamy tzatziki to balance out the savory meats.

Maui Tacos

Here's a mixture of cultures you can savor to the fullest. Maui Tacos combines Mexican and Hawaiian flavors on the same plate. Guests at Bite of Las Vegas will munch down on the concept's signature tacos, in which tender meats are topped with bright additions like pineapple and chimichurri.

The Spice is Right

This food truck offers a rare opportunity to enjoy the village food of Laos in Las Vegas. Try the chicken satay marinated in a spicy sauce with a side of long-grain rice. Another compelling choice is the lemongrass sausage, made with house-ground pork massaged with herbs and spices, including Thai chili for a spicy kick. For an easy grab-and-go snack, ask about the beef jerky, marinated in the sun for 24 hours.

Bok Bok Chicken

This fast-casual dining concept has become a hit around the valley with four Las Vegas locations. Mediterrean-inspired favorites are the specialty, prepared with quality, healthy components. Stop by and sample the cheese boreg, a blend of cheeses and herbs in a fried dough packet, or a pita stuffed with shredded rotisserie chicken. However, you can't go wrong with the flame-broiled beef shawarma with seasoned onions known as piaz.

That's just the tip of the culinary iceberg. More than 40 restaurants will be represented at Bite of Las Vegas. Click here to learn more. Standard single general admission tickets begin at $25.

Purchase tickets to Bite of Las Vegas here!

By Rob Kachelriess