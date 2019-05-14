Courtesy of © Press Association/Sipa USA

Emerge Festival 2019: Brandon Flowers Among Latest Artists Tapped For Vegas Emerge Festival

The three-day festival returns to Las Vegas at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

May 14, 2019
The Killers front man and Henderson native Brandon Flowers is among the latest artists added to the Emerge Impact + Music lineup. Purchase Emerge passes here

The three-day festival returns to Las Vegas for its second year on Friday May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Emerge is billed as “the intersection of social justice, art, and music,” and features a series of conversations, speaking events, and live music performances all built around the themes of “Protest,” “Self,” “Brave,” and “Sex.”

Flowers, who in April said The Killers are working on a new album, will be featured in the May 31 “Protest” session alongside rapper Talib Kweli and Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg.   

Other recently announced participants include writer/activist Whitney Bell, who will be featured in the June 1 “Women, Wellness, & Reclamation” session; as well as vocalist/guitarist Indio Downey and drummer Ralph Alexander, collectively known as The Dose. The latter duo will be featured in the “New Artist Showcase” with Luna Aura, Culture Abuse, and “Mooo!” rapper Doja Cat.  

Single day and weekend passes to the Emerge Impact + Music festival start at $130 and can be purchased via the Emerge website

