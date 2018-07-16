© Press Association

Drake Spits ‘Fire In The Booth’ During Recent Freestyle

By: Tony V

July 16, 2018

Drake unleashed a brand new freestyle while promoting his latest double album, Scorpion, in the U.K.

Drizzy ended up spitting fire in what's now being called the “Fire In The Booth” freestyle, during a recent interview.

The bars find him measuring his success while providing an explanation for his "large ego.”

Drake rapped:

“Y’all keeping the score while watching me score /

Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards /

If y’all going for fun, I’ll stay and record /

But if y’all goin’ to war, I’m there for sure /

Wouldn’t miss it.”

Then continued with:

“Key West retirement plan /

Gripping the Callaway club in my hand /

Hitting balls off of the balcony into the sand /

Tryin’ see where they land /

October Firm the new chain of command.”

Watch Drake's full freestyle go down here:

Tags: 
Drake
freestyle
Fire in the Booth

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 120 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet's Friend Let's her Ex Slide Into the DMs. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 119 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence is Alone on the Kylie Jenner Island, McKenna Robert on the Phone after Movie Premiere The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 118 The Chet Buchanan Show
Some guy called Kayla "Thick"... And she DID NOT like it. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes