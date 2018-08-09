The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 8/9/18

A newly married couple named Zac and Cindy Edwards were taking wedding pictures on the beach in Alabama, and they saw a guy out in the water drowning.  Zac used to be a lifeguard, and he works in the Coast Guard, so he ran out in the water and saved the kid.  Then came back and took his wedding photos shirtless.  Zac is just a stud and a rockstar!  He even didn't want his new wife, Cindy to get too close to him since he was all wet and she would mess up her wedding dress.  It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

