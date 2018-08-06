The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 8/6/18

Angela Peters lives in Michigan and has cerebral palsy. Angela went to a nail salon recently to get a manicure. The salon told her they couldn't help her, because her hands shake with her condition. Luckily a worker named Ebony Harris saw it happen, and she came to help Angela out. She took her whole lunch break and helped Angela pick out nail polish, and then applied it for her. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

