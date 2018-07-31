The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 7/31/18

A family in Michigan ordered pizza from a local pizza place, and the guy who delivered it sat down at their piano and showed off some amazing skills. The pizza guy's name is Bryce Dudal, he's 18 and he's getting ready to go to college in the fall. Bryce also taught himself to play! He's so good they posted a video on Facebook, and it went viral. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20a