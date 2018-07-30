The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 7/30/18

A retired Marine in California has been driving into the wildfire areas to rescue stranded horses. Even other kind of animals he can find! He even saved the life of a person. His name is Tucker Zimmerman, and he's been working with other volunteers to help out as much as possible. He even has put his own life at risk a few times trying to help others. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

