The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 7/30/18

A retired Marine in California has been driving into the wildfire areas to rescue stranded horses.  Even other kind of animals he can find!   He even saved the life of a person.  His name is Tucker Zimmerman, and he's been working with other volunteers to help out as much as possible.  He even has put his own life at risk a few times trying to help others.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

