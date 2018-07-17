The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 7/17/18

July 17, 2018
A brave service dog husky, named Banner has been hailed a hero after rescuing seven newborn kittens who had been left to die inside a cardboard box in the woods.  The dog’s owner, Whitney Braley, said she knew something was wrong when her service dog Banner suddenly became extremely distressed and kept pulling on her dress outside their home in Menlo, Georgia, a few weeks ago.  After Whitney brought the newborn kittens who looked about a day old back inside her house, Banner refused to leave their side.  Banner also insisted on cleaning, cuddling and napping with the seven kittens as if she were their mother.  Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

