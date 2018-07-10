The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 7/10/18

Last week on JetBlue, a little bulldog was suffocating in a pet carrier underneath a seat, and a flight attendant hooked it up to an oxygen mask and saved its life. The French bulldog, named Darcy, was on a flight from Florida to Massachusetts on Thursday when she started showing signs of distress, according to his owner Michele Burt. The 3-year-old bulldog's tongue began to turn blue and she was having difficulty breathing. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am