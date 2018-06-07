The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 6/7/18

Debra Davis is “the favorite lunch lady” for many in San Diego. For the past 26 years, Debra has drove her 1976 Chevy Malibu to get her to work, and she also volunteers with several jobs on the side. What the students at San Diego’s Hoover High School decided that it was time to gift her a newer car with the help of a couple charities they got a donation of a 2014 Mazda, and the students in the auto mechanic program fixed it up for her. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

