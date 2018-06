A 19-year-old woman with cerebral palsy surprised her parents by walking for the first time at her high school graduation. She worked for months with her physical therapist to make this happen. Her name is Lexi, she is from Ohio and finally on graduation day she was able to walk across the stage using a walker. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

