The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 6/4/18

Some women with early breast cancer could skip chemotherapy. The results of the largest breast cancer treatment trial ever conducted have been presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in the United States.

Researchers looked at a group of more than 10,000 women who had particular features about their tumours. The cancer was at an early stage and had not spread to the lymph nodes. It was hormone receptor-positive and wasn't the kind of tumour that responds to the drug Herceptin. Doctors already use a genetic test called which Oncotype DX or 21-gene assay to see whether women with breast cancer are likely to benefit from chemotherapy. A high score means chemotherapy could be useful, and a low score less so. But this trial looked at the women in the middle of the group, where the benefits of chemotherapy were uncertain.

