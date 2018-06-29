The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/28/18

Another Vegas local is a Champ!  Cayden Grenier is the star short stop that plays for the Oregon State Beavers and last night they won the NCAA World Series and are the Champions!  He is the player that kept the season alive for his team in Game 2 as he was up to bat in the 9th inning with two out and a player in scoring position.  He ends up getting a hit and tying the game.  The Beavers went on to win game two and last night they won Game 3, with a score 5-0.  Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

