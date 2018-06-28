The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/28/18

A 4 months old the calf fled from her home in Holland, New York. Her name is Bonnie and with her owner’s busy loading a trailer, Bonnie seized the moment and galloped off into the nearby forest. Weeks passed, and Bonnie remained at large and she was able to survive on her own in the woods during the winter. Bonnie made friends with a family of deer’s. A woman named Becky Bartels that owns the land that Bonnie took home to, knew she was a domesticated animal facing a cruel northeastern winter. After spotting Bonnie on a camera she had set up, Becky reached out to Farm Sanctuary for help and they did! Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

