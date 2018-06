You don't always need to spend a lot of money when it comes to true love! Lloyd and Sandy Howard from New Jersey just celebrated their 50th anniversary . . . at Burger King. They've celebrated ALL their anniversaries at Burger King, because they happened to eat there before a movie date on their first anniversary. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am