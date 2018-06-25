The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/25/18

Hillary Harris began the search for her biological family when she became pregnant with her daughter Stella, in 2011. Her adoption agency revealed the names of her birth parents but she was heartbroken to discover her father Wayne Clouse had died in 2002. A woman who spent seven years hunting for her long-lost sister discovered she was in fact her next door NEIGHBOR. Hillary Harris and Dawn Johnson, discovered that they had the same father, Wayne Clouse, months after Dawn moved in. Hillary and her biological brother Tyler Hardy were adopted in 1987 by Lee Hardy and his late wife Rochelle. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am