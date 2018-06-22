The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/22/18

Des Monahan was not about to let his wife's failing eyesight keep her from putting her best face forward. Mona Monahan, 83, is slowing losing her vision. She sees nothing out of her left eye and her right doesn't work that well, either. So Des decided, at the age of 84, he would learn how to apply her makeup. The Irish couple regularly visits department store in their neighborhood and with the help of the stores make-up artist, Des began his teaching in the fine arts of applying makeup. Their story even reached celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am