The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/21/18

A four-year-old boy in Brooklyn lost his favorite stuffed animal while the family was driving in Rhode Island, so with the help of his mom, he wrote to the Rhode Island State Police to ask for help finding it. The police couldn't find it, but they replaced it and sent back the new toy with a personalized letter. The boy's name is Will Ketcher. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

