The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/20/18

A kid in Philadelphia just graduated high school with a perfect attendance record . . . for all the school he's ever done. Pre-K through 12th Grade, that's 14 years straight, he never missed a day. So now people are raising money online for him to go to culinary school, and he's going to name his first restaurant "Oma Goodness," after his grandmother whom he used to call "Oma." Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

