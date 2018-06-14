The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/14/18

A guy from Alabama named Rodney Smith is driving around the country this summer, trying to mow at least one lawn for free in every state. He's doing it to help out seniors, veterans, and single parents. Rodney is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, a lawn care nonprofit he launched in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama. Raising Men Lawn Care Service helps young people give back to their communities. The kids in the program visit people in need and help them with their yard work. Kid in the program mow people's lawns, shovel snow, rake leaves and more, free of charge. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

