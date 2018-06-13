The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/13/18

A Chicago teacher Helma Wardenaar, didn't want her 10 year old student, Maggie Vazquez, to miss the school's end-of-the-year camping trip just because she has cerebral palsy since she uses a wheelchair and a walker. So Helma used a child-carrying backpack from REI to carry Maggie for the three days of camping and hikes. This is the true definition of why we do this daily and it's Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am