The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/12/18

A pit bull in California named Sasha saved a seven-month-old baby from a house fire by waking the family up in the middle of the night. Sasha was outside overnight, and she had to bark and throw herself at the back door to get the mother's attention. When the mother opened the door, Sasha ran into the baby's room and pulled her out of bed by the diaper, trying to carry her out of the house. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

