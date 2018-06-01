The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 6/1/18

Every child just wants to be accepted at school, and every parent just wants the same for their child. That’s why Vanessa Ince was scared for daughter Alexis when she started elementary school. Alexis is 8-years-old but has a rare genetic abnormality causing her to be the size of a 3-year-old. She’s also non-verbal. As Alexis entered first grade at Pomaikai Elementary School on Maui, something astonishing began to happen. Her mother noticed one girl helping Alexis navigate school, and soon others joined in. Parents and teachers noticed that before long a group of kids would line up and wait for Alexis in the morning. Because Alexis can’t speak, the students and teachers set up another way for her to greet her peers. Every morning she puts a lei on her friends. Her mother says these acts of kindness from her peers have made all her progress possible. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

