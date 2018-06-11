The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/11/18

Jennifer Knowles just earned her PhD while raising three rambunctious boys with her husband. The balance that Jennifer and parents all over the world face are loving and supporting their kids while teaching them about things like responsibility to lay the foundation for their futures. On Memorial Day weekend she helped her three boys set up a lemonade stand. All of the money from the stand was going to charity. The boys were planning on donating all of their proceeds to Compassion International. They all decided to pick a child in Indonesia to help provide basic necessities for, including clean water. But just thirty minutes after they started selling the police showed up and shut the stand down since they didn’t have a proper permit to sell. Lemonade stands keep getting shut down by cops, because some areas require a permit. So the makers of Country Time Lemonade are offering to cover the cost of all permits and fines this summer. To apply, just check out the website, CountryTimeLegalAde.com. Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

