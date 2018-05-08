The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/8/18

Florida police officers made it an unforgettable night for several special needs students when the cops rocked the dance floor at a high school prom Saturday night. Boynton Beach police officers attended the prom with several students at John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres, Florida.

The police department posted several photos of the photo-op between the students and their "dates." Donning corsages and boutonnieres, the group arrived at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the prom and was ready to dance the night away. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

