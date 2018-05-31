The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/31/18

Monday afternoon, a junk removal truck was driving through Hamilton when it allegedly failed to stop for a red light. A statue of Jesus Christ was the only thing standing between an out-of-control truck and a potentially serious collision. According to Hamilton police, the driver was unable to stop the truck and intentionally drove it off the road to avoid causing a collision. Once off the road, the vehicle hit a bench with a statue on it and came to a stop. Had the truck not hit the bench, police say, its path would have taken on a busy street, where it likely would have hit pedestrians or other vehicles. The statue is a ‘Homeless Jesus’ sculpture designed by Timothy Schmalz of St. Jacobs. It depicts a life-sized Jesus asleep on a bench under a blanket. The design was inspired by an encounter Schmalz had with a man experiencing homelessness in Toronto. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

