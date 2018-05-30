The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/30/18

Dean Michelle Williams read a note from a sixth grade teacher at the graduation for Harvard's School of Public Health the other day. It was left on a student's report card 21 years ago, and said "invite me to your Harvard graduation." And that's exactly what happened. Mrs. Toensing left it on Christin Gilmer's report card 21 years ago. So Harvard gave the teacher a free trip to the ceremony. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am