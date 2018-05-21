The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/21/18

May 21, 2018
A teenager in Houston named Louis Jordan was picking up his mom from work, and he saw a woman in a wheelchair waiting at the bus stop.  She was in direct sunlight and it was really hot, so he went over and held an umbrella above her head.  And stayed there with her for almost TWO HOURS until an accessible bus came by.  It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

