The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/18/18

James Harrison's extraordinary blood has saved the lives of more than 2 million babies. A few days ago he made his final blood donation. Every two weeks for the past 61 years, Harrison has made a trip to the Red Cross blood bank in Central Coast, Australia. The 81-year-old has a rare antibody in his bloodstream that is used to make a lifesaving medication called Anti-D, which infants need if they have an opposite blood type to their mother. If they don't have it the newborn could die.

Since learning about the antibody in his bloodstream in 1957, Harrison has made 1,173 blood donations. But, because of his age, today is the last time he'll do it, and if it wasn't up to the doctors, he'd keep on providing it. It’s Amazing and Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

